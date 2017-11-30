Letter: Protecting South County as District Attorney

By Todd Spitzer, Third Orange County District Supervisor

The 241 Toll Road connection to the Interstate 5 freeway has rightfully drawn attention, including the recent letter to the editor, “Open Letter to Todd Spitzer, Candidate for OC District Attorney” in the Nov. 16-22 edition of the San Clemente Times.

The author stated that her vote for me for District Attorney was dependent upon my position on the alignment of the toll road extension.

I find it disconcerting and troubling that a local attorney would limit her argument to having an ethical, honest and hardworking head prosecutor run the District Attorney’s office. What about safe streets, protecting our quality of life against the ridiculous high rise in crime and stopping the homeless population that is making our libraries and shopping centers unsafe?

Next, she doesn’t even know or state the position of my opponent. The truth should be told. I am one of the few directors at the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) who has already fought for you repeatedly on several important fronts.

One, you were not treated with respect or dignity at a recent town hall forum, and I agendized that issue for a full discussion to ensure your rights are upheld in the future and won.

Two, I fought and won to have the public comment rules changed to allow the public to give a presentation to the TCA Board with a Power Point presentation supplied at the same time as the public comment instead of being blocked by TCA with bureaucratic excuses.

Three, I have personally met with community advocates and their attorneys to understand your issues and to be aware of those issues as they come before the board.

My actions to advance transparency and community involvement in the government process is in direct contrast to the legacy of corruption, scandal and cover-up antics that have jeopardized our public safety and spiked crime under the lack of leadership by the current District Attorney, Tony Rackauckas.

The community should be supporting those elected officials who are showing your community support. You might consider supporting and not alienating one of your main, but few, outspoken voices for your community at the TCA.