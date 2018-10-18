Letter: San Clemente City Council Election

Donald Glasgow, San Clemente
Lately, I and many other citizens of San Clemente have begun hearing more and more about our many problems and challenges from the candidates running for City Council.
There tends to be an overabundance of issues ranging from San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS), homelessness, hospital lawsuit, districting, employee morale, other lawsuits, a bureaucratic planning/permit department, sober living homes, citizen safety, toll road challenges, budget dilemmas and other matters that need to be dealt with.
For me, after sorting through these issues, I’m feeling that money in/revenue and, money out/expenses should be the No. 1 issue for all candidates to address. Without numerous creative ideas as to how to increase our city revenues, I’m doubting most of the issues being discussed can or will be resolved. Our city seems to have a serious cash flow challenge of late. Maybe it’s time to get more serious about our need for more revenue/money? I think so.
Let’s aggressively take care of existing businesses so that they can thrive, seek new revenue-producing businesses, get serious about economic development, introduce an aggressive visitor organization to help bring in more visitors to our city, who spend money at our stores, restaurants and a wide range of other services that produce sales-tax revenues for our city.
Can’t we as a city do a better job of totally embracing the Outlets at San Clemente to help them dramatically increase sales that will substantially increase our city sales-tax revenues? Why do we not have an important economic development outreach to attract more businesses to our city? What happened? We had this presence in the past and it worked. Let’s not wait for business and sales-tax revenues to come our way. Let’s reach out everywhere with more revenue-producing ideas.
In summary, it’s my sincere hope that this note resonates with everyone involved in the leadership of our city. More revenue/money in, less money/expenses out.
Folks,
While we can appreciate the sentiment in this letter there are some things that need to be pointed out.
-We are a residential community first and foremost.
-We also have some fantastic businesses here Stance, DealerSocket, etc..
-The city is not a business and does not pick business winners or losers, consumers do that.
-The city also does not have much in the way of discretionary spending.
-If all the residents were to shop there it would not be enough to sustain The Outlets.
-Retail is simply dying thanks to monopolies like Amazon, so The Outlets, a 70s era concept is hobbling at best, it needs to be rebranded to lose the Outlet label and become more of destination for dining and places to visit kind of venue. Just Google deadmalls dot com to learn how empty retail stores are all over the country.
We as a community need to look at the future for economic development because it will not be retail. The most that can be done is to try to improve internet infrastructure that will help bring businesses of the future to San Clemente.