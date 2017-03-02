Letter: A San Clemente Emergency Room Would Save Lives

Frank McDermott, San Clemente
On President’s Day, I had an experience that required a visit to the emergency room for a heart-related episode.
When all was said and done, I had been checked, tested, probed, examined and medicated. Over all, the medical staff was professional, competent and respectful.
My only complaint was the wait. I live in San Clemente, and the emergency room was in Mission Viejo. I drove to my family doctor, whose office is right across the street from the building that housed the former Saddleback Memorial Medical Center in San Clemente.
My doctor said he wanted me to go to the emergency room in Mission Viejo, but not by myself. I had to call my daughter to take me there.
When we got to the emergency room, it was jammed; it was estimated there were about 80 to 100 people in there and it didn’t seem to let up.
We got there at about 1 p.m. I had to stay overnight. Got to my room after 11 p.m. To me, it seems to beg the question, “What is the reasoning that San Clemente doesn’t have an Emergency Room?” It takes about an extra five precious minutes to get to Mission to an already filled-to-capacity emergency room.
comments (1)
I had a similar experience, however it involved a bad fall. My wife called 911. Paramedics arrived in 5 minutes. They quickly stabilized my back and transported me to Mission Hospital. I saw a doctor within 10 minutes. . After numerous tests I was dianosed with an acute lateral fracture of a vertebra. Had treatment been delayed driving to the hospital, and waiting for examination I could have suffered further damage to my spine. Remember, if it’s serious call 911. Patients arriving via ambulance go to the top of the list at Emergency Rooms. I agree that San Clemente needs an critcal care facility. but until then…….