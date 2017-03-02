Letter: A San Clemente Emergency Room Would Save Lives

Frank McDermott, San Clemente

On President’s Day, I had an experience that required a visit to the emergency room for a heart-related episode.

When all was said and done, I had been checked, tested, probed, examined and medicated. Over all, the medical staff was professional, competent and respectful.

My only complaint was the wait. I live in San Clemente, and the emergency room was in Mission Viejo. I drove to my family doctor, whose office is right across the street from the building that housed the former Saddleback Memorial Medical Center in San Clemente.

My doctor said he wanted me to go to the emergency room in Mission Viejo, but not by myself. I had to call my daughter to take me there.

When we got to the emergency room, it was jammed; it was estimated there were about 80 to 100 people in there and it didn’t seem to let up.

We got there at about 1 p.m. I had to stay overnight. Got to my room after 11 p.m. To me, it seems to beg the question, “What is the reasoning that San Clemente doesn’t have an Emergency Room?” It takes about an extra five precious minutes to get to Mission to an already filled-to-capacity emergency room.