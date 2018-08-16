Letter: SCOTUS Nod May Be Good Family Man, But…

Bill Prestridge, San Clemente

Brett Kavanaugh might be a good family man, but he should not be appointed as an Associate Supreme Court Justice for the simple reason that the court is the third branch of our government, and Kavanaugh has written that he would not be independent of the executive branch. He said during the Nixon court fight of 1974 that the unanimous ruling by the court against Nixon was “wrongly decided.”

He said the decision, “took away the power of the president to control information in the executive branch.” Kavanaugh didn’t just oppose the court’s Nixon decision, he condemned the court’s decision to hear the case in the first place. Kavanaugh has suggested that the President should be given temporary immunity from civil lawsuits and criminal prosecutions while in office.

So, for example, President Trump could stop Mueller’s investigation and stop political embarrassment from sexual assault lawsuits being brought by many women. We need a Supreme Court Justice who will make the court independent and stand up to a corrupt executive branch and truly make the court the third branch of our democracy. It is not “political” to insist on the vision of our founding fathers that we have three separate branches of government. Brett Kavanaugh does not believe in this.