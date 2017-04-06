Letter: Shameful Behavior

George Gregory, San Clemente
San Clemente still seems to only write tickets for street sweeping parking violations to the folks that live in the northern, multifamily areas of town, and everyone else gets a pass, why?
I observed two cars on the whole block in the northern part of town whose owners forgot to move and were issued tickets. I was in the southern part of town and observed more than six cars on a very short block get no ticket, why? Are our car tires dirtier than theirs or do we just discriminate against blue-collar and renter families?
I’d like everyone to remember the last six words of the pledge of allegiance: “with liberty and justice for all,” or shall we change it to liberty for some in San Clemente and not for all?
I ask City Council to agendize this and other shameful snob laws in our community. Please, let’s be fair.
Thank You.
George Gregory ran for City Council unsuccessfully in 2006 and is a property and business owner in San Clemente, as well as a charity volunteer and a ship’s captain.
comments (2)
Thank you George!
What a great contribution you are to the city!
Having volunteers like you, helps ensure that parking laws are adhered to, followed, and enforced!
That is what every great city needs!
Especially in high density areas of the city where parking is hard to find.
Exploding property values make desirable areas such as Northbeach a great place to live and visit.
Let’s keep it that way!
Thank you George,
thanks joyce
the way i see it tho is the three people who ticket north beach 1 sweeper operator and two rent a cops can just get out of their vehicles and walk it and clean the streets instead of special selective persecution ,,,, some of these families are just hanging on and the fines are expensive ….
id like to remind folks of the city’s free reminder service at http://www.san-clemente.org and click sc alerts the service will call text and or email a sweeper reminder a very cool service may save a lot of grief and dollars ,,,,cleaner streets smaller carbon footprint happier citizens and even less signage