Letter: Shameful Behavior

George Gregory, San Clemente

San Clemente still seems to only write tickets for street sweeping parking violations to the folks that live in the northern, multifamily areas of town, and everyone else gets a pass, why?



I observed two cars on the whole block in the northern part of town whose owners forgot to move and were issued tickets. I was in the southern part of town and observed more than six cars on a very short block get no ticket, why? Are our car tires dirtier than theirs or do we just discriminate against blue-collar and renter families?

I’d like everyone to remember the last six words of the pledge of allegiance: “with liberty and justice for all,” or shall we change it to liberty for some in San Clemente and not for all?

I ask City Council to agendize this and other shameful snob laws in our community. Please, let’s be fair.

Thank You.

George Gregory ran for City Council unsuccessfully in 2006 and is a property and business owner in San Clemente, as well as a charity volunteer and a ship’s captain.