Mike Chamberlin, San Clemente

Boy oh boy, the journalism Gods are looking down on you. You landed one of the most respected writers in Orange County in Fred Swegles. I’ve known him for years (we went to San Clemente High School together) and have admired him as long as I’ve known him. He is a fair, honest and a gifted writer. Congratulations to the SC Times, you scored a huge victory in Fred.