Letter: Standing for the Anthem

Kerry Sink, San Clemente
In the United States we have the most freedom in the world.
In China or Russia, if you have a good idea, you get to give it to the government. If you protest the administration, you are jailed or worse. In India and Africa, the religious persecution has reached the levels comparable to the Middle East. South America has poverty beyond belief, and there are many other examples.
All over the globe, there are human rights being trampled on by their own government or neighboring tribes. The world sucks in a lot of places.
In the United States, we do have police brutality, sleazy movie directors, corrupt politicians and other societal maladies. We have white supremacists, anti-Semitism, homophobia and xenophobia, just to name a few.
What we do have that is better than a lot of these places is our rights: the right to protest, assemble and keep your own ideas. You can start a tech company or a rap demo. We can surf and jog and go to work and earn a better life. We are protected from our enemies and get some social security. We have infrastructure to help us get to where we are going. Yes, we pay for this, but isn’t it worth it?
Let’s all stand for the flag and the anthem it deserves and leave knickknack politics to the politicians. We are better than that, aren’t we? I know I am.
comments (1)
Agreed.
The purpose of kneeling is to be in or assume a position in which the body is supported by a knee or the knees, as when praying or showing submission per the dictionary.
Not sure why they want to show submission to the flag if their intent is to protest and disrespecting the symbolism of the flag or those who sacrificed to protect our freedoms is inappropriate.
If celebrities and athletes want to draw attention to an issue they should open up their wallets and give to whatever organization they choose. They can be a spokesperson for that organization as well. There are plenty of organizations to be a part of and if one doesn’t exist to their liking they can use their wealth and influence to start one.
This is how you make a meaningful difference. Remember, you get more with honey than you do with vinegar.
Now it’s time to put our Flags out for Veterans Day