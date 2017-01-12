Letter: State of the Batalion, November and December 2016

By Battalion Commander Lt. Brian Greene

Sgt. Maj. Vargas and I would like to say “thank you” to our adopted city of San Clemente for hosting another outstanding “Welcome Back” party on Dec. 9. The party had everything, including great food, comradery, prizes, Christmas gifts for the children and that amazing San Clemente hospitality that makes our team great. We have been blessed to share some great ceremonies not only with our adopted city, but also with our 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines Association. The city officials came out to present our post deployment awards to five deserving Marines and Sailors. They took part in the French Fourragere ceremony as well as our welcoming home celebration for a former Magnificent Bastard, John Hancock, who walked nearly 6,000 miles, visiting over 75 Gold Star families and Marines. On Dec. 12, he concluded a 15- month trek across our great nation honoring the Gold Star families of Marines and Sailors. It also became a healing process for him and those he visited. Our final ceremony ended this year in fashion with our 241st Marine Corps Ball. Upon completion of the ball, the battalion departed on some well-deserved holiday and post-deployment leave.

The battalion has been so fortunate to have the outstanding support from our division and regiment upon our return home. Our return was recognized officially when Major General O’Donohue, Commanding General of the 1st Marine Division, addressed the Marines and Sailors of 2/4 and welcomed the Magnificent Bastards back from deployment. Your Magnificent Bastards touched down in 12 different countries and trained with four different foreign militaries. We could not be prouder of the hard work and dedication they exude on a continual basis.

Over the last two months, the Battalion has promoted over 50 Marines and Sailors. We have awarded nearly 20 Navy Achievement Medals for outstanding work during their time with 2/4. The New Year will undoubtedly bring new challenges, but I know the battalion is ready for them. This will be my last monthly newsletter as I prepare to turn it over to Lieutenant Colonel Warren Cook. I know he will continue the great legacy of the Magnificent Bastards. It has been an amazing journey to serve next to your Magnificent Bastards. It has been an honor and privilege that I will cherish forever.

If you would like to see pictures of our training with the 31st MEU and updates on our battalion, please “like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/2dbattalion4thmarines.