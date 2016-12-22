Letter: Street Artists Costs Taxpayers, Property Owners

David Brant, San Clemente

Another glowing story by Eric Heinz about street “artists” in the Dec. 15-21 issue of the San Clemente Times. This time we learn that graffiti artist, Bandit, who was highlighted several months ago by Mr. Heinz, will be joined by a gallery of out-of-town street artists from “all over the world” to San Clemente. They will be operating out of the recently opened House of Trestles owned by founder Joshua Host.

I hope that Mr. Host and Mr. Heinz realize that Bandit and other street “artists” create graffiti throughout San Clemente on public and private property that the city of San Clemente spends thousands of dollars yearly to remove. Mr. Host should, as a minimum, encourage his street “artists” to confine their “creations” to his facility and not increase the graffiti in our community that our city has to pay to remove.

Perhaps Mr. Host would like to contribute funds to the city to help in graffiti removal in areas outside his facility.

Editor’s note: Joshua Host, the founder of House of Trestles, has neither suggested nor endorsed graffiti in San Clemente by way of his art endeavor.