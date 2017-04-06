Letter: TCA at it Again

Enrique Romero, San Clemente

Neighbors, the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) is at it again. Residents need to keep saying no to all TCA proposals going through our town. We don’t want the Toll Road pains, which include congestion, crime, economic blight, noise, pollution, traffic and more. No one wants a juggernaut going right through our town.

The only viable options are to connect to I-5 north or south of San Clemente.

The best option for residents not wanting any of the Toll Road pains mentioned above is to go through Camp Pendleton and connect to the I-5 in Oceanside like other roads have done throughout the country.

Get ready to do battle with TCA on this again neighbors. I have provided my own information on the issues at www.tca.enriqueromero.me.