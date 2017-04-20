Steve Pezman, San Clemente

Ms. Cyndy Stauffer’s letter in the April 13-19 edition of the San Clemente Times describes her wanting the reconsideration of the defeated 241 Toll Road extension route through San Mateo Valley to Interstate 5 south of San Clemente. The basis for her opinion is her understanding that the defeat was due to “misleading statements concerning the true factual impact of a properly constructed roadway south around San Clemente meeting up to the I-5.” Among those who supported the decision against that route were the Regional Water Quality Board, The Coastal Commission, The Sierra Club, The Audubon Society, Native Americans, Surfrider Foundation, California State Parks and the U.S. Department of Commerce, none of whom are prone to base decisions on “misleading” statements. The facts weren’t misleading. The correct decision was made after years of laborious examination of both sides of the issue.

Worth keeping in mind: Over the coming decades it is an accepted fact that transportation technology will soon allow existing routes to operate more efficiently and safely. Rapid advances in that capability are being announced each year, i.e. driverless cars that are safer in greater traffic density due to more precise automatic controls. Let’s be patient and wait for these advances to solve many of the problems we face, rather than choosing the short-term solution of paving what invaluable open space is left.