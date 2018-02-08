Letter: Thank You, San Clemente

Tom and Nancy Gudauskas, San Clemente, The Positive Vibe Warriors Foundation

Aloha to friends and families of San Clemente. I am writing today to send you thanks and gratitude for your support in the six years of Stoke-O-Rama events at our favorite T–Street Beach. There are many people who come together to make this event so special, and in the end, allow us to donate $10,000 a year to the San Clemente Lifeguard and Junior Lifeguard Foundation. At the top of the list for thanks are all the kids and their families who show up and blow up at sign–ups and on the beach the morning of the event.

We are also very thankful of the supporting sponsors that make this event happen. With support from Vans, Jack’s Surfboards, Hydro Flask and Raw Sunscreen, we were able to raise funds to donate to the San Clemente Junior Lifeguards’ scholarship programs and enhance ocean awareness and water-safety programs for our upcoming youthful watermen and waterwomen in San Clemente. We also appreciate the gift cards from Zebra House Coffee, and Cassano’s Pizza donated goodie bags to every kid who entered, and I am sure they have an appreciation for every item in that special bag from all of the sponsors of the event.