Letter: Time for Some Significant Enforcement

By David Holmes, San Clemente

I live within sight and sound of the end of the Camino del Rio extension where it meets Camino de Los Mares in Forster Ranch. Since it has been completed, the nice new asphalt has become a magnet for drivers of an assortment of obnoxiously loud cars, trucks and motorcycles. I have been rudely awakened numerous times by various so-called “performance” exhaust systems blasting to and from the intersection of Vera Cruz and Los Mares, and up the hill on Del Rio, very often in the middle of the night, mostly—but hardly limited to—weekends and afternoon drive time. It’s bad enough when one inconsiderate oaf decides to put the pedal to the floor, but there has also been a fair amount of street racing going on, most recently close to midnight on Monday night, Aug. 7, when at least two cars made a couple of passes. That’s the worst of it (at least until someone gets killed, anyway), but even throughout the day the 35 mph speed limit (45 miles per hour on Los Mares) is largely ignored, in spite of the electronic signs deployed on the hill.

Another problem is people drinking, using drugs and having late-night sex in cars parked at the end of Los Mares where the hiking trail starts. On several of my morning walks, I have seen not only mini liquor bottles tossed in the bushes, but discarded condoms in the gutter.

What is needed here is a consistent and determined presence by our local law enforcement, including: routine patrols throughout the night, checking parked cars and policing vehicles stationed during the day to deter speeding and enforce the noise laws. San Clemente is such a wonderful place to live; let’s keep it that way by coming down hard on the disruptive elements that are chipping away at our quality of life.