Letter: Toll Road Through San Clemente Does not Make Sense

Jack O’Keefe, San Clemente

The proposed toll road through South Orange County has a plethora of reasons that prove it is a failure. Primarily, this road will bring numerous health concerns to the schools and residents within a short distance of the road with some coming even as close as 500 feet.

Additionally, this brings the destruction of wildlife, which could be detrimental to the local ecosystem as well as destroy beautiful scenery for the citizens to enjoy, which includes a large number of hiking trails. As the proposed routes appear to be located within a very short distance of prime, coastal real estate, this will bring the value of homes down and in many cases, as San Clemente has a large retiree population, could potentially destroy some families’ only investment.

The health concerns these roads bring come from the large amounts of ozone and particulate matter that vehicles emit; studies have shown that occurring in close ranges. With this in mind, the proposed route could bring about large amounts of noise pollution, which would disturb people from even greater distances. Additionally, Avenida La Pata, the northern route from San Clemente, is hardly ever crowded. That further proves there is no reason for an even larger road if there is no traffic in the first place. The toll road has proved the negative consequences far outweigh the positive leaving no reason to build an obstructive toll road.