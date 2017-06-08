Letter: Toll Roads Have Been Ongoing Issue for Years

Jim Coshland, San Clemente

The current Toll Road situation is not new at all. Years ago, the city was engaged with the same problem of being bisected by a new large highway. I didn’t like that Toll Road concept, where it has to compete with freeways. I thought a new freeway was better.

Unfortunately, the folks whose job it was to protect the city allowed the opposite to occur. A group mostly made up of outsiders who did not live here made a deal that threw San Clemente under the bus. At that time, a valid routing and solution was at hand for the Toll Road to go around the city outskirts and connect with I-5 south of town.

At the time, I wrote a letter to San Clemente Times and stated that this wasn’t over, and the Toll Road will be built, whether in five, 10, or even 25 years. Demographics and growth will demand it. I haven’t changed my position.

Now, here we are again with even worse prospects. It is now time to scrap the old misbegotten deal and work out how to get the road connected up with I-5 south of town.

Our current city protectors should now work to really protect this city and not throw us under the bus again by siding with the outsiders who have no interest in our town’s wellbeing.