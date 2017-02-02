Bill Prestridge, San Clemente

After reading Dr. Paul A. Weherle, M.D.’s letter in the Jan. 26-Feb. 1 edition of the San Clemente Times about President Donald Trump, I am convinced that he is correct in stating that our new President is unfit for office and is indeed a mentally flawed individual “with certifiable narcissistic personality disorder with pronounced sociopathic traits,” WebMD’s definition of narcissistic personality disorder.

My impressions are that Trump thinks about himself most of the time and talks about himself—that he craves attention and admiration, and exaggerates his talents and achievements. He sets unrealistic goals and has wide and fast mood swings.

Someone like Trump may appear to have high self-esteem, but the opposite is probably true. There appears to be a deep sense of insecurity underneath his grand exterior. At the very least, he leaves a trail of hurt feelings in his wake.

It’s evident that Trump can’t stand criticism: he makes excuses and refuses to take responsibility for his flaws and failures, and he sees himself as a natural leader who can easily sway others. But he doesn’t listen and often interrupts; it’s a one-way street—all take, no give.

The United States is in big trouble with Donald Trump at the helm.