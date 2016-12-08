Letter: Trump’s Hypocrisy is Precarious

Marjorie Sosa, San Clemente

I respectfully have to disagree with Harold Warman’s letter in the Nov. 24-30 edition of the San Clemente Times. His letter states, “We the people have just rejected (should read elected) a candidate who shredded our values, our morals, our compassion, our sense of common purpose, our expectation of honesty, even our desire for a sovereign country.”

There was so much irony in this election. Trump was guilty of everything of which he accused Hillary Clinton. He was against the media, and it is the media that got him elected. He accused her of lying twice as much. Having a private email server is not as egregious as fraudulently taking retirement savings from people to pay for a fake university (Trump University), for which he now has paid $25 million in restitution.

He gets his news from the internet, where repeating lies long enough becomes accepted truth. Saying anything to get elected is not my idea of democracy.

I hope with all my heart that the next four years are not the end of our democracy, but I have seen nothing yet to give me hope of a good outcome.

In my studies of history, I found civilizations were mostly destroyed by disease, greed or war. Remember that Hitler was elected by the people who weren’t paying attention or were bigoted. The neo-Nazis did not vote for Hillary in our election.