Letter: Trump’s Hypocrisy is Precarious

Marjorie Sosa, San Clemente
I respectfully have to disagree with Harold Warman’s letter in the Nov. 24-30 edition of the San Clemente Times. His letter states, “We the people have just rejected (should read elected) a candidate who shredded our values, our morals, our compassion, our sense of common purpose, our expectation of honesty, even our desire for a sovereign country.”
There was so much irony in this election. Trump was guilty of everything of which he accused Hillary Clinton. He was against the media, and it is the media that got him elected. He accused her of lying twice as much. Having a private email server is not as egregious as fraudulently taking retirement savings from people to pay for a fake university (Trump University), for which he now has paid $25 million in restitution.
He gets his news from the internet, where repeating lies long enough becomes accepted truth. Saying anything to get elected is not my idea of democracy.
I hope with all my heart that the next four years are not the end of our democracy, but I have seen nothing yet to give me hope of a good outcome.
In my studies of history, I found civilizations were mostly destroyed by disease, greed or war. Remember that Hitler was elected by the people who weren’t paying attention or were bigoted. The neo-Nazis did not vote for Hillary in our election.
Hillary should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and if convicted, sent to prison.
We survived eight years of Obama, the divider in chief, where he deliberately fomented racial division resulting in a nation where, no surprise here, race relations have tanked being the worst seen in almost 50 years. It is Obama and Hillary who have shredded American values and our sense of common purpose and it was he who lied to us about his signature legislation…Obama care which as predicted, is crap.
Regarding fraud, how about the Clinton’s Whitewater Development Corporation which went bankrupt but not before ripping off scores regular folks. Although about of dozen big wigs went to jail for this fraud, the Clintons, with their usual flair for avoiding responsibility, escaped prison.
The neo-Nazis didn’t vote for Hillary, but the racists of Black Lives Matter did and it was Hillary who did all she could to thwart the election process, first by her collusion with the DNC to deny Bernie Sanders the nomination, then receiving debate questions prior to debates and planting youths in the audience to ask her the questions she wished to answer. It was her camp that hired thugs to block access to Trump rallies and incite violence. Hillary stinks to high heaven and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.