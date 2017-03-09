Letter: We, the Voters, Need the Facts

Heidi Cascardo, Ladera Ranch

The story of the Trump administration’s connections to Russia during the elections appear to be quickly snowballing from a mere suspicion to a major incident. Seemingly every day, new disclosures are revealed about previously undisclosed, and possibly illegal, contacts between senior members of the Trump administration and Russia, including the Russian ambassador. All of a sudden, Mr. Trump’s joke that perhaps Russia should hack Mrs. Clinton’s emails seems less humorous.

Our elected representative, Congressman Darrell Issa, has thus far flip-flopped between calling for an independent investigation and then voting against an independent investigation. A lot of voters are asking: did he choose party politics over national security? If the Russian interference in our elections is true, we will have a crisis much larger than Watergate on our hands. Darrell Issa must understand this is not the time to play politics; this is the time for truth.