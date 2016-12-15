Letter: I Won’t Pay for a Sanctuary State

Earle McNeil, San Clemente

With the ever-increasing hint that the democratically controlled California legislature wants to turn not just major cities but the whole of California into a “sanctuary state,” and by such action defy federal law, it behooves me to write an open letter to the U.S. Supreme Court with the following plea: Not wanting to be charged with aiding and abetting a federal crime, I feel that I cannot morally or legally pay California state taxes if California uses the money for the illegal purpose of creating a sanctuary state.