Letter: I Won’t Pay for a Sanctuary State

Earle McNeil, San Clemente
With the ever-increasing hint that the democratically controlled California legislature wants to turn not just major cities but the whole of California into a “sanctuary state,” and by such action defy federal law, it behooves me to write an open letter to the U.S. Supreme Court with the following plea: Not wanting to be charged with aiding and abetting a federal crime, I feel that I cannot morally or legally pay California state taxes if California uses the money for the illegal purpose of creating a sanctuary state.
California should follow the law, not defy it with sanctuary cities.
Earle McNeil, you can add my name to your letter to the Supreme Court. Perhaps with Trump in the White House we’ll once again have a government that takes the responsibility for following the law seriously, unlike the current law breaker in chief who thankfully will be vacating the premises on January 20th.