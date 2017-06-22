Level 2 Water Restrictions Lifted by City

San Clemente Times

Without discussion, the City Council on Tuesday voted to lift the level 2 water restrictions that had been in place since the statewide drought mandate to reduce water usage two years ago.

The restrictions urged conservation of 13 to 31 percent reductions in use, and the city staff report said its customers have more than met those goals.

City officials discussed during the budget hearing process that the reduction in water usage has affected the operational budget for water services, and it is looking to amend its water rate structure later this year. How this will affect projections related to its operations remains to be seen.