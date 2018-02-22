Lew’s Views: Celebrating 90 Years of San Clemente, with Emphasis on History

By Lew Avera

The year 2018 is special for San Clemente as it celebrates the city’s 90th year since Ole Hanson’s founding. Little did I know when I lived here during its 36th year in 1963 and 1964 while stationed at Camp Pendleton that I would be living here for its’ 90th year. Clearly, in those earlier years, San Clemente was still in its “youth.”

I’ve written much about San Clemente in the past. This city was and remains a special place. One of my most memorable thoughts, since I returned here in 2001, has been the wonderful opportunity to be involved with local governance. This started in 2003 when I was the first homeowner to serve on the Talega HOA Board of Directors. I was appointed by the developer, Standard Pacific, and was elected to the board some years later when elections began. I served the next 12 years until 2014. The best memories of this were being a part of the development and growth of one of San Clemente’s largest communities. I began to understand local governments.

My instrumental education came in 2004 and 2005, while I served on the Orange County Grand Jury and observed and studied local governments throughout the county, including the county government. This led to my appointment to the San Clemente Planning Commission in 2005, where I was privileged to serve for the next eight years until 2013.

Over the years since 2005 I have personally known 13 elected members of our City Council and actually worked with many until 2013. I view our local government and elected officials as “custodians” of our historic San Clemente and responsible to continue its unique existence well beyond 90 years and endlessly into the future. Although there are many historic facilities, I view five as the leading examples to protect: Ole Hanson Beach Club, Casa Romantica, The Casino, Miramar Theater and historic City Hall. Not all of them are not government owned, but their historical dominance is subject to government control, and our leaders have done a superb job over the years in maintaining this perspective.

The San Clemente Historical Society has and continues to play a distinctive role in maintaining the historical elegance of the city. There has even been some recent interest in designating several government-defined historic districts. These can accomplish a wonderful focus on the 90 years of our existence; however, they could have some possibly undesirable restrictions on land use, which still needs to be worked out if this proceeds. Several other cities in Orange County have such districts and they are powerful in terms of preserving our historic past.

In summary, after 90 years, San Clemente continues to be a very special and unique community in one of the most powerful and forward-looking counties in the United States. Ole Hanson set the stage and has not been forgotten. What he did to make San Clemente so special is still a major part of life for all who reside here in its’ 90th year. Happy 90th birthday, San Clemente, with an endless year ahead.

Lew Avera is a retired career officer, Lt. Col., U.S. Marine Corps. He was a director of the Talega HOA and served on the San Clemente Planning Commission from 2005-2013.