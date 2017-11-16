Lifetime Fitness Plans Approved by Planning Commission

By Eric Heinz

The plans to expand the clubhouse and make modifications to existing sports and exercise amenities at the old Rancho San Clemente Tennis Club took a major step at the Nov. 8 Planning Commission meeting. The commission voted unanimously to approve the plans for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Lifetime Fitness, planned for 111 Avenida Vista Montana.

Lifetime Fitness, which now owns the club, plans to construct a brand-new 44,000 square-foot clubhouse, which would eliminate six of the 19 existing tennis courts—with a center main amphitheater court—and include areas for a daycare for members and put in a new pool, among other facilities.

Some community members have been concerned that the project will increase traffic and noise to their areas with the expansion of the club and the hours it operates. However, other residents that are near the club are welcoming it. Public speakers said they want to have an adequate facility for their children to practice tennis in San Clemente, rather than driving to Tustin multiple times a week to receive higher-level coaching.

Officials from Lifetime Fitness said they have not discussed membership or regular day rates at this time. Those will be determined as the project nears completion in late 2018.