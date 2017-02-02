Lifetime Fitness Proposes New Clubhouse Four Times Current Size

By Eric Heinz



During a Design Review Subcommittee meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, Lifetime Fitness, which purchased the former Rancho San Clemente Tennis & Fitness Club, presented plans for a new clubhouse—four times the size of the current clubhouse—as well as a few new amenities.

The old clubhouse is planned to be demolished and a new clubhouse is expected to be 44,000 square feet in order to accommodate various classes and workout facilities.

In doing so, six of the 19 tennis courts will be demolished, and a new swimming pool is to be constructed.

Last year, Lifetime Fitness had submitted plans for a new facility, but they were far from what San Clemente officials were looking for. The new plans appear to conform to what officials want and the aesthetics of San Clemente’s Spanish Colonial Revival.

The plans will have to go through extensive revisions on particular aspects to conform to the city’s guidelines, but the Design Review Subcommittee members seemed optimistic about the project. Jeff Melby, senior vice president of real estate, development and construction with Lifetime, said he expects the new facility could be up and running within nine months to a year.