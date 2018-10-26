‘Light Up The Pier’ Hosts Hundreds of People for Annual Celebration

Light Up The Pier 2018. Photo: Noah McPherson
As Pier Pride Month in San Clemente draws to a close, hundreds of people joined together Thursday night, Oct. 25, for the annual “Light Up The Pier” celebration.

This was the third year the nonprofit Pier Pride hosted the event, where people use the lights from their phones to illuminate the city’s iconic structure.

The final event of the month will be bingo at Goody’s Tavern in San Clemente at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 29. For more information about Pier Pride, visit www.pierpride.org.

