Little Free Libraries Opening around San Clemente

San Clemente Times

Little Free Libraries are small, front‐yard book exchanges that total more than 70,000 around the world in 80 countries from Iceland to Tasmania to Pakistan and San

Clemente.

Local residents Mike and Sandy Woodward said they’ve seen them while traveling and wanted to build one for years.

“After seeing old wood in a neighbor’s trash, we recycled it and built this as an anniversary present to each other,” the couple said. “For the roof we used a recycled piece of Mike’s art using sheets of blue opal.”

The Woodwards recently built Little Free Library joins thousands of locations that share books and promotes a community of readers.

“Our Little Free Library doesn’t just belong to us, it belongs to the whole city,” Mike and

Sandy said in a press release. “It’s our hope that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection and a whole lot more books to our community.”

The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation and the American Library Association. Reader’s Digest named them one of the “50 Surprising Things We Love about America.”

Each year, nearly 10 million books are shared in Little Free Libraries. To learn more, visit www.littlefreelibrary.org.