Participants pass through a tunnel of balloons during the July 28 Relay for Life event in San Clemente at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park.
Living in the Moment: San Clemente Hosts Annual Relay for Life for Cancer Research Funding

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

Hundreds of people donning purple apparel arrived at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park on Saturday, July 28, for the annual  American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

The fundraiser attracts sponsors for participants who walk or run laps around the field, and for the laps they complete, a certain amount is donated. There are, of course, various other forms of donation to the cause and the American Cancer Society (ACS), which benefits from Relay for Life donations.

On the San Clemente-specific Relay for Life page, Footin’ for Family and Friends raised more than $5,700 for the ACS. A total of 29 teams and more than 100 participants registered on the site raised more than $36,000 over the weekend, but the total amount could be greater from donations not made online or haven’t been calculated yet.

For more information about the San Clemente event, visit www.relay.acsevents.org and search for San Clemente.

