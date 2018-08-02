Living in the Moment: San Clemente Hosts Annual Relay for Life for Cancer Research Funding

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

Hundreds of people donning purple apparel arrived at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park on Saturday, July 28, for the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

The fundraiser attracts sponsors for participants who walk or run laps around the field, and for the laps they complete, a certain amount is donated. There are, of course, various other forms of donation to the cause and the American Cancer Society (ACS), which benefits from Relay for Life donations.

Photo Gallery of Relay 1 Participants pass through a tunnel of balloons during the July 28 Relay for Life event in San Clemente at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park. Relay 3 Chase Walters, a student at Concordia Elementary School, was a featured guest at this year’s Relay for Life. Walters has undergone procedures for leukemia, but his family and friends have posted positive outlooks on their social media sites. Relay 6 Volunteers made pancake breakfasts for survivors, caregivers and volunteers at the July 28 Relay for Life and Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park. Relay 4 The survivors and caregivers walk around the field opens the ceremonies each year at Relay for Life. Relay 2 The survivors and caregivers walk around the field opens the ceremonies each year at Relay for Life. Relay 5 Participants at Relay for Life were able to socialize around Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park on Saturday, July 28. Relay 7 People pause for reflection during the invocation at Relay for Life on July 28 at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park. Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

On the San Clemente-specific Relay for Life page, Footin’ for Family and Friends raised more than $5,700 for the ACS. A total of 29 teams and more than 100 participants registered on the site raised more than $36,000 over the weekend, but the total amount could be greater from donations not made online or haven’t been calculated yet.

For more information about the San Clemente event, visit www.relay.acsevents.org and search for San Clemente.