Local women business owners, all donning shirts that read “Gratitude is Hot,” gathered in front of downtown clothing store Melrose in the OC on Tuesday morning, Dec. 5, to collect unwrapped toys for critically ill children.

The toy drive benefits Irvine-based nonprofit Miracles for Kids, which is hosting an ongoing program called “2023 Holiday Basket of Miracles” that provides families caring for critically ill children with food and household items, in addition to gifts.

Within the holiday program, the organization’s Adopt-A-Family initiative directly delivers gifts to participating families.

Christina Smallwood, a San Clemente resident and small business owner, organized Tuesday’s event as a member of Miracles for Kids’ 360° Miracle, a network for women. As a mother of a child with special needs who’s spent plenty of time in hospitals herself, Smallwood said that “receiving gifts makes it a little bit better.”

The gift drive itself lasted three hours, but interested parties can still donate by ordering from an Amazon wish list or dropping off gifts at Melrose in the OC through Dec. 15.

Store owner Kristina Waisner Sitzmann spoke of her enthusiasm to contribute to any community initiatives that support local businesses, charities, mothers and children. She added that she felt it important for children receiving medical treatment to “feel the love.”

In-store donations will be rewarded with a 20% discount on items.

To learn more about contributing to the 2023 Holiday Basket of Miracles, visit miraclesforkids.org.