Evan Geiselman’s 2017 season was jumpstarted by his performance at the Hurley Pro Qualifier at Lowers back in July.

Competing against some of the top local surfers for the one available wild card spot in this year’s Hurley Pro, Geiselman made due with lackluster waves and capitalized.

The native New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and San Clemente transplant edged Griffin Colapinto in the local final to earn a spot in the field of 32 at the World Surf League’s Championship Tour event in San Clemente next week.

Heading into the event, Geiselman was down the list on the WSL’s Men’s Qualifying Series standings. Now heading into the Hurley Pro, he sits in 30th overall and heads to Trestles with plenty of momentum.

The 23-year-old will enter the Hurley Pro fresh off a third-place finish at the Van’s Pro in Virginia Beach on Aug. 27. At the Vans US Open of Surfing three weeks prior, Geiselman placed 17th.

Geiselman’s recent performance on the Qualifying Series has him ranked first in the series’ North American rankings, ahead of fellow Americans Jordy Collins and Kanoa Igarashi, respectively.

Geiselman has spent a lot of time both living and surfing in San Clemente. He grew up surfing the breaks offshore with his brother, Eric, and Kolohe Andino while both surfers were in the Red Bull program.

Geiselman has experience surfing Trestles in professional competition. He qualified for the event back in 2012, but was bounced out of competition by Hawaii’s John John Florence in the second round.

“I’ve been looking forward to the opportunity to surf Lowers since the trials win. It’s awesome to be in the event with the goal being to get on the Championship Tour one day, so to be in Lowers is a good feeling,” Geiselman said in a press release. “Having no pressure helps, but I want to make heats. Lowers is a place I’ve competed at since I was a kid and I feel good out there. It will be fun surfing against those guys and I’m really looking forward to it.”

