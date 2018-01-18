Local Student Partners with JUST Water for Sustainable School Program

By Eric Heinz

Team Zissou, an environmental club at San Clemente High School, has secured a partnership in its efforts of promoting sustainable products with JUST water, a company that produces paper-based bottles instead of traditional plastic bottles.

A pilot program introducing the containers will take place at San Clemente High School as well as Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) schools Tesoro High School, Ladera Ranch Middle School and Shorecliffs Middle School.

Jackson Hinkle, the president of Team Zissou, said as the club’s plastic-free campaign, #PlasticFreeCUSD, caught the attention of JUST water, ideas began flowing from there.

The bottles are made from paper and the caps are made from sugarcane.

“JUST water and Team Zissou came from an organic relationship stemmed by Team Zissou President Jackson Hinkle and JUST water co-founder Jaden Smith,” said JUST CEO Ira Laufer. “…Team Zissou started working closer on their mission to reduce single-use plastic in their school with the JUST water team. Coincidentally, Kristin Hilleman, director of Food and Nutrition within (CUSD) also had her eyes on JUST water as another way to bring sustainability into her program.”

Students will be given JUST water at the cafeteria lines, but they can opt for the plastic bottle option, Hinkle said.

If the program is successful, there could be opportunities to make the containers a permanent feature in all of the schools within CUSD. The program will run Jan. 22-26.

“If you know anyone who attends San Clemente High School, tell them about this,” Hinkle said.

For more information on JUST water, visit www.justwater.com.