Love San Clemente Week is July 12-16; Volunteer BBQ on Wednesday

City government, businesses, residents, the faith community, service groups, schools and nonprofit organizations will come together July 12-16 for Love San Clemente Week. Bring your family and challenge your friends and neighbors to learn about making a difference.

“Love San Clemente is a grass roots coalition of local churches and San Clemente community volunteers that unite to show God’s love to San Clemente in practical ways through community service projects,” a press release from the organization stated.

Love San Clemente will begin with a kick off BBQ at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at Vista Hermosa Sports Park where volunteers will meet this year’s project leaders, enjoy a free barbecue dinner and receive a free T-shirt.

Each year, Love San Clemente targets five areas to “love bomb,” in other words, assist with cleanup and miscellaneous chores. They help out senior citizens, families in need, schools, the military and San Clemente community projects.

“This year’s event will include beautification projects at Las Palmas Elementary School and Serra Preschool, beach cleanup projects, gardening projects at Presidio Senior Apartments, maintenance projects with Gilchrest House, Family Assistance Ministries food collection and distribution, Kids Around the World Meal packing project for Haiti and family outreach programs at Max Berg Plaza Park,” the release stated.

To register for one or more of the 2017 Love San Clemente projects, visit www.lovesanclemente.com.