Students of the Aniar Academy School of Irish Dance perform during the Exchange Club of San Clemente’s St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17 at the San Clemente Community Center.
SC LIVING, SC Living Headlines

Luck O’ the Irish: Exchange Club of San Clemente Hosts Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party to Benefit Local Organizations

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

There’s always a thunderous, synchronized rhythm rumbling from the San Clemente Community Center each March, as the Aniar Academy School of Irish Dance students perform Irish step-dance.

It’s the formidable performance of the evening, which took place March 17 this year, prior to the Exchange Club of San Clemente awarding funding to organizations of their determining.

This year, the Exchange Club donated $5,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of the South Coast Area and $500 to Aniar.

People were treated to a traditional Irish feast of corned beef and cabbage as well as other St. Patrick’s Day-themed activities.

Photo Gallery

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>