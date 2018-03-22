Luck O’ the Irish: Exchange Club of San Clemente Hosts Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party to Benefit Local Organizations

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

There’s always a thunderous, synchronized rhythm rumbling from the San Clemente Community Center each March, as the Aniar Academy School of Irish Dance students perform Irish step-dance.

It’s the formidable performance of the evening, which took place March 17 this year, prior to the Exchange Club of San Clemente awarding funding to organizations of their determining.

This year, the Exchange Club donated $5,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of the South Coast Area and $500 to Aniar.

People were treated to a traditional Irish feast of corned beef and cabbage as well as other St. Patrick’s Day-themed activities.

Photo Gallery of St Patricks Day 1 Students of the Aniar Academy School of Irish Dance perform during the Exchange Club of San Clemente’s St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17 at the San Clemente Community Center. St Patricks Day 2 Bruce Hutton sports green facial hair during the St. Patrick’s Day Party hosted by the Exchange Club of San Clemente on March 17 at the San Clemente Community Center. St Patricks Day 3 Father and daughter Dana, left, and Jaelyn Lane dance together during the St. Patrick’s Day Party hosted by the Exchange Club of San Clemente on March 17 at the San Clemente Community Center. St Patricks Day 4 Terrance Hughes, right, the executive operating officer at the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area in San Clemente, thanks the audience for their support at the St. Patrick’s Day Party hosted by the Exchange Club of San Clemente on March 17 at the San Clemente Community Center. St Patricks Day 5 The Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area members pose for a presentation of a $5,000 check to their organization from the Exchange Club of San Clemente. Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY