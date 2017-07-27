Man who Barricaded Self in Monarch Beach Home Charged, Police Say

Kristina Pritchett

Thomas Carr Dearmin, 59, was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm and obstruction, police said on Wednesday, July 26, after police were called to Monarch Beach for a shot being fired over the weekend, police said.

On Sunday, July 23, deputies responded to a Tennis Villa condo in Monarch Beach for a report of a shot being fired around 11:24 a.m.

Throughout the day, police attempted to communicate with Dearmin, officials said.

Police said a woman exited the residence and said the incident was accidental.

Around 8:15 p.m. officials said SWAT had been activated were on the scene. Police obtained a search warrant and evacuated surrounding units.

“OCSD’s concern is the weapon inside the house being a threat to the community and deputies on scene,” OCSD tweeted on Sunday.

Around 9:29 p.m., officials said SWAT made entry into the residence after deploying tear gas and had taken Dearmin into custody.

At 9:47 p.m., officials said Dearmin was transported to the hospital.

Lt. Lane Lagaret, public information officer of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, said Dearmin’s bail is set at $50,000 and was booked at 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

Lagaret said Dearmin is still in the hospital and will be transported to the jail when he is cleared by the doctors.