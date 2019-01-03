By Eric Heinz

A man was rescued Tuesday, Dec. 25 by San Clemente Marine Safety after apparently jumping from the boardwalk on the Municipal Pier, according to witnesses.

Marine Safety Chief Bill Humphreys said the 35-year-old man yelled for help as he clung to one of the pilings before someone on the Pier threw him one of the life rings on the boardwalk.

A video posted to Instagram shows the man struggling with the flotation device as a lifeguard swam out to get him.

Sources close to the situation said the man was taken to Mission Hospital for his injuries.

“Hats off to the quick thinking of the people who threw him the life ring,” Humphreys said. “Wish we knew who it was so we could thank them.”

