Man Struck and Killed Walking on I-5 in San Clemente on Sunday Night

By Eric Heinz



A man was struck by two vehicles and died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, Aug. 6, according to a press release from California Highway Patrol of the San Juan Capistrano Area.

The man was reportedly walking in one of the lanes of traffic when he was first struck at 11:50 p.m. by a driver from Lindsay, California, and immediately struck again by a driver from Cleveland, Ohio.

The name of the man who was struck and killed has not been released, but Officer Rafael Reynoso, public information officers for CHP’s San Juan Capistrano area, said the man was described as a transient, but officers are still waiting to get a positive ID. Reynoso said CHP is not sure how the man got on the highway. No drugs or alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash. The incident is being investigated by CHP.