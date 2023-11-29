With the aim of bringing together the surrounding community and creating more connections within, Marblehead Elementary will host its first Ohana Winter Market at the school on Friday, Dec. 1, from 4-8 p.m.

“We are a hidden gem at Marblehead,” said PTA volunteer Juliet Ekinaka. “We’re small but mighty; we’ve always said that, but we want to show people how mighty we are.”

More than 20 vendors will set up shop in the school’s parking lot for people to browse, and the event will also feature numerous prizes and gift baskets that will be available through opportunity drawings.

Other activities include craft tables, a vintage Volkswagen Bus photo booth, and a movie, in addition to multiple food offerings.

The idea for the event manifested itself after years of Ekinaka observing how many talented parents are a part of the Marblehead community, prompting her desire to bring families closer together.

“I’ve been on the PTA for a couple of years, and it’s so great when we’re like, ‘We need donations or this and that for gift baskets,’ and they would come up with the coolest items,” she said. “I’d say, ‘Who made this?’, and they’d be like, ‘Oh, I do this or I do that or I have my own business.’ ”

Marblehead principal Jamie Goodwyn echoed Ekinaka’s sentiments, testifying to the number of parents with unique skills and their own businesses. She added that the school is excited to showcase the vendors, whether for a small pursuit or a full-time business.

A lot of people associated with the school don’t know each other or aren’t familiar with each other’s pursuits, Ekinaka said. Therefore, the PTA chose the theme “ohana,” a Hawaiian term meaning family, to illustrate its objective to support Marblehead parents and children.

Goodwyn said the school’s PTA “means the world” to her, as its members always deliver when she needs them and always go above and beyond.

“For example, (with) this marketplace, they take something simple like a movie night, and they’re making it a whole community event,” Goodwyn said. “Everything they do, they want to bring in the community, and they want to celebrate all the students, their cultures and who they are and everything they do.”

A wide range of products will be available at Friday’s market, according to Ekinaka.

That includes homemade lip balm from a fourth-grader, wooden train cars from a first-grader, and goods from other Marblehead-associated businesses and beyond.

Referencing the other activities attendees can participate in, such as a Master Builders Lego Club table and a reading and coloring corner, Ekinaka spoke to the school’s Title 1 status—a federal program that supports students from low-income families.

“We didn’t want to make it where it’s just, ‘Come and shop,’ ” she said. “We wanted to make this a give-back event for all families that can come and enjoy the holiday festivities and kick off the holiday vibe.”

She continued, saying that Friday is an opportunity for people to have fun, listen to music, enjoy food and watch a movie under the stars.

Goodwyn said she’s most excited to see the community attend, celebrate the holiday season and meet local artisans.

“Our hope is to show San Clemente who we are, bring them up to our beautiful school, show them that we’re this beautiful campus here, (and) that these are the kinds of events that we put on,” she said. “We always do things top-notch here, and we hope that they enjoy their time here with us.”

More information about the Ohana Winter Market and what it will feature can be found at marbleheadpta.com.