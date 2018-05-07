The Market at North Beach Returns May 9

San Clemente Times



4-8 p.m. The Market will be offered every Wednesday throughout the summer until August 29. Operating hours will be 4-8 p.m. to accommodate later shoppers. The farmer’s market includes seasonal organic fruits and veggies, flowers, baked bread and often the fresh-catch fish of the day.

A new addition to the farmer’s area will be an assorted array of freshly prepared foods, including homemade tamales to bring home or snack on at the food court. Back by popular demand will be the food trucks and artisan vendors selling unique and handmade goods, with a special area that will feature members and artists from the San Clemente Art Association.

The market will also periodically showcase local musicians. The Recreation Division will organize a kids’ zone, bringing in the popular Fun on the Run truck loaded with crafts and low organized games. City class instructors will teach a variety of hands-on arts, science projects and more.

Interested vendors may contact the city’s Recreation Division to obtain an application at recreation@san-clemente.org. Booth space is limited and restricted to handmade arts and crafts items. For more information, call the Recreation Division at 949.361.8264.