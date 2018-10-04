Meeting on Shorecliffs Bluff Area Shows Timeline, Future Plans

By Eric Heinz

Shorecliffs neighborhood residents, mostly those affected by the 2011 bluff failure along Via Ballena, came out by the dozens on Wednesday, Sept. 26, to a meeting with updated information about the storm drain project near their homes.

Currently, work is being done to finish a retaining pool on the other side of I-5 near Shorecliffs Golf Club, as well as the drainage pipe itself in order to strengthen and repair the bluff that left several homes red-tagged years ago.

Residents of the area voiced additional concerns during the meeting, such as what to do about golf carts coming into their neighborhoods to avoid construction areas and the senior living complex that’s currently going through permit and design review at this time. The complex is slated to be located at the driving range. There are also plans for a new clubhouse at the course, but fixing the two holes that were compromised in the fault are still being discussed by the current stakeholders.

Shorecliffs Golf Club and the City of San Clemente completed a $10.5 million settlement with homeowners affected by the bluff failure about a year ago.

The storm drain and pipe that will strengthen the bluff is expected to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting, and the bluff itself is to be restored sometime in February 2019. Timelines for the senior complex and other projects have not yet been given definitive timelines.

Updates will be available with information related to the issues when it becomes available.