Memorial Day in Photos: San Clemente Hosts Two Ceremonies to Honor Military Veterans

By Eric Heinz

San Clemente’s patriotism is twice as prevalent on Memorial Day.

Each year, the city and The Heritage of San Clemente Foundation host separate ceremonies with guest speakers and honored veterans.

This year, Lt. Col. Luke McConnell of the U.S. Marine Corps, Joint Task Force North, and a resident of San Clemente, along with WWII and Korean War veteran George Key, were the featured speakers at the Community Center.

At Park Semper Fi, Lt. Col Warren Cook, the commanding officer of the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, spoke about the battalion and the fortitude of the Marines.