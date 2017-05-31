Memorial Day was celebrated at two locations in San Clemente on Monday, May 29. One event took place at the San Clemente Community Center and the other at Park Semper Fi. Photos: Eric Heinz
EYE ON SC, News Headlines

Memorial Day in Photos: San Clemente Hosts Two Ceremonies to Honor Military Veterans

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

Photo Gallery

By Eric Heinz

San Clemente’s patriotism is twice as prevalent on Memorial Day.

Each year, the city and The Heritage of San Clemente Foundation host separate ceremonies with guest speakers and honored veterans.

This year, Lt. Col. Luke McConnell of the U.S. Marine Corps, Joint Task Force North, and a resident of San Clemente, along with WWII and Korean War veteran George Key, were the featured speakers at the Community Center.

At Park Semper Fi, Lt. Col Warren Cook, the commanding officer of the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, spoke about the battalion and the fortitude of the Marines.

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>