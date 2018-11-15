On the Menu: Catfish Po’ Boy from Bad to the Bone BBQ

Catfish Po’ Boy

Bad to the Bone BBQ

31738 Rancho Viejo Road, San Juan Capistrano

949.218.0227

www.badtothebone-bbq.com/

San Clemente Times

Bad to the Bone BBQ, located in a strip mall off Rancho Viejo Road, is known for its selection of ribs, brisket, chicken and other cuts of meat that are delicious when slathered with just the right amount of barbecue sauce.

At a restaurant that locals pack for barbecue, it may seem a little counterintuitive to order fried fish, but Bad to the Bone’s catfish po’ boy makes for a hearty and ultimately enjoyable meal.

The fresh, flaky and buttery catfish is breaded and topped with such ingredients as iceberg lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a crispy French roll.

Sandwiches at the restaurant come with the choice of one classic side or a premium side for just $1 more. Some of the classics sides are ranch beans, French fries, potato salad and cornbread; premium sides include sweet potato fries, beer battered onion rings and cheddar and corn hush puppies.

The accompanying French fries were crisp and hot and were the perfect pairing to the deliciously simple sandwich.

Bad to the Bone BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.