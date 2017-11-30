On the Menu: Enchiladas En Salsa’s Rosa from Ricardo’s Place

Ricardo’s Place

32082 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano

949.493.4941

www.ricardosplace.net

Ricardo’s Place, a treasured Mexican eatery in San Juan Capistrano, was born from a love of family and a love of cooking. The restaurant’s recipes come from owner Ricardo Beas’ Grandma Juana, who prepared food for her town in Jalisco, México more than 40 years ago. Today, this San Juan staple prides itself in sharing its family recipes and traditions with visitors who come to try Grandma Juana’s authentic cuisine.

The Enchiladas En Salsa’s Rosa entrée comes with a choice of chicken, beef or cheese. The enchiladas are drenched in a medium hot salsa called “Rosa’s Salsa” and are garnished with a generous serving of guacamole and sour cream. The dish is accompanied by Spanish rice and refried beans topped with cheese, which make the perfect dip for Ricardo’s homemade tortilla chips. These enchiladas ooze authenticity that can be tasted in each delicious bite.

Ricardo’s offers a Taco Tuesday special from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with beef, chicken, carnitas or potato tacos priced at $2.95 with the purchase of a drink, or $3.50 alone. Try one of the restaurant’s many margaritas, which come in flavors such as mango, strawberry and piña colada. Happy hour drink specials at Ricardo’s are offered during select hours on almost all days of the week. —Rachel Wilford