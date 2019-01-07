The railroad marker ‘204’ would seem to be known by few, but it’s actually a milepost that’s 204 miles from Barstow, California, where the main rail yard is located for BSNF. Photo: Fred Swegles
Metrolink Announces Railroad Maintenance Begins Tonight in San Clemente

 

San Clemente Times

Metrolink is scheduled to conduct maintenance on railroad tracks through San Clemente starting Monday, Jan. 7.

The schedule posted Monday includes work that will be conducted from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. between Monday, Jan. 7 and Friday, Jan. 11.

Work will take place 12:30-4 a.m. on weekends of Saturday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Jan. 14, and at the same time Saturday, Feb. 9, through Monday, Feb. 11.

Locations that will be maintained are:

  • Esplanade to Avenida Califia
  • Vista Blanca to Avenida De Las Palmera

During this maintenance work, Metrolink anticipates the following impacts:

  • Noise from equipment backup alarms
  • Noise from construction activities
  • Lights from light towers

All construction dates and times are subject to change without notice. There may be additional clean-up work and prep work before and after the project is completed.

Questions and concerns can be directed to Laurene Lopez at 213.452.0433 or to communityrelations@scrra.net.

