By Rachel Wilford
Creating different lighting in various rooms in a home can change a person’s mood, stimulate energy and even increase productivity. Lighting has a tremendous impact on how someone feels and what they do on an everyday basis in their home.
According to interior designer Gigi Harris, creator of Kaizen Interiors in San Clemente, lighting is an essential part of a design space.
“You can have a really well-designed space but without the proper lighting, it really won’t do your space any justice,” Harris said. “Different types of lighting will add to the warmth of a space and can create a more inviting and relaxing environment.”
To achieve this environment, Harris suggests layering lighting in the home with dimmers and art lighting to create a more sophisticated feel. Ambient lighting like table lamps and pendant lights will add subtle emphasis on certain areas. Use stra- tegic accent lighting to accentuate specific artifacts or artwork in the home in order to draw attention to these treasures.
Window tinting and UV protection
Windows are also an important area of consideration when it comes to lighting. Harris recommends window tinting to protect furniture from UV light and suggests automated window treatments that can automatically raise and lower shades depending on the time of day. Shades can be set to rise with the sun in the morning to illuminate the home and can also be set to lower at dusk to help create a tranquil, evening mood. To eliminate unwanted early morning rays from creeping in, blackout shades can be installed so sleep will not be disturbed.
Bulb selection for each room
Another way to help facilitate certain moods throughout the home is through
the strategic use of lighting within different rooms. Each room within the home has a different purpose and mood and should be lit accordingly.
To Rob Edman, who has been in the LED lighting consulting field for eight years and is currently a consultant for Energetic Lighting, having proper lighting in each room is essential to creating a satisfying home environment.
“Lighting can affect how somebody feels in a certain room,” Edman said. “Certain rooms require different color temperatures of light based on what the need for that room is.”
Edman suggests a warm, amber light bulb for living rooms because it can set a relaxing, comfortable mood. For the kitch- en, he suggests a more natural light which will stimulate energy for cooking and will also help illuminate the food that is being prepared. Offices and school classrooms also require natural lighting because it will instigate more productivity.
To create an overall ambient atmo- sphere in bedrooms, Edman recommends warm bulbs in the overhead lights and brighter bulbs in the lamps next to the beds which will assist in reading.
The dining room, which Edman calls the “mood-setting room,” calls for warm- er bulbs to emulate more of a romantic and intimate candlelight setting.
A mood can quickly sour if bathroom light bulbs are too high in color tempera- ture because those types of bulbs will highlight imperfections. In order to see mirror reflections in just the right light, Edman recommends a 3000-kelvin light bulb to brighten the room just enough to see important features and details at a bare minimum.
Moods within the home can be created by experimenting with various techniques in light manipulation in order to create the desired ambience of comfortability and contentment at home.
For more information on lighting design, visit www.kaizeninteriors.com and for details on proper bulb selection, wattage and tinting, visit www.energeticlighting.com.
