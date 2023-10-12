After San Clemente resident and mountain biking enthusiast Chris Eckfeldt suffered a traumatic injury while biking on Saturday, Oct. 7, the local mountain biking community has rallied around one of their own in fundraising for his recovery.

Just a few days after Eckfeldt’s friend Michael Bush initiated a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $25,000, the amount of donations received surpassed the mark. Now, Bush and Eckfeldt’s family are seeking a $35,000 target that will help support things like attending a rehabilitation facility in Colorado.

“It’s amazing to see how much of a reaction you have from the community, from people that you know, and then also from people that you don’t know at all,” Bush said. “It’s a blessing. None of us knew what the response was going to be—I sure didn’t know what the response was going to be.”

Bush spoke to the large presence of mountain biking lovers in South Orange County who were more than willing to contribute. He added that he and many friends are well-versed in social media and have a significant social media following, which allowed them to spread the word about Eckfeldt’s fundraiser.

The mountain biking community is how Bush and Eckfeldt met roughly a year ago, and since that moment, Bush has seen the kindness and commitment for his community that Eckfeldt, his wife Domini and the family overall exudes. Those instances can be reflected in Eckfeldt’s willingness to assist the charitable events Bush has organized.

“He was a big ambassador and also a very helping hand,” Bush said. “We just had a Maui charity that was held in San Clemente, to try to raise some money so that we can give back to the people in Maui and help them. (His) heart is always in a good place.”

Eckfeldt’s heart has remained in high spirits, even through the “freak accident” that left him paralyzed from the waist down with a spinal cord injury.

Soon after receiving medical treatment that stabilized the affected vertebrae, Eckfeldt and his family heard good news about his prospects for eventually getting back to his feet. Throughout it all, according to Bush, Eckfeldt has held a positive outlook and is determined to work as hard as possible to recover.

“There’s been some great conversations over the past two days, that there could be a potential that Chris walks again in about a year and a half to two years, which is unbelievable news from what we initially got Saturday and Sunday,” Bush said.

The campaign has received 281 “top donations” of $100 or more as of Thursday morning, Oct. 12, with several companies well-known in the mountain biking world as contributors. Melin, a Southern California headwear business, has given $500.

“Melin was a big help for the Maui fire charity (event) that we put on as well about a month ago, so we have a strong connection with the Melin guys,” Bush said. “To see them come through with a nice donation is…We’re very appreciative.”To view or contribute to the campaign, search “Michael Bush” at gofundme.com.