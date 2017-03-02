At the Movies: Hollywood is Not Just ‘La La Land’

By Megan Bianco

In what was quite possibly the most unexpected, madcap incident to ever happen at the Academy Awards, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway erroneously announced La La Land as the Best Picture of 2016 last weekend, when in fact the real winner was Moonlight. A mistake was made with the envelopes, but the controversy was still born. Nevertheless, we do have another series of award-winning films from the night, including La La and Moonlight, to revisit or watch for the first time in what looks like another dry month for new releases.

Both the light-hearted musical—whose actual wins included Best Actress (Emma Stone) and Best Director (Damien Chazelle)—and the coming-of-age drama—also winner of Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali) are both obviously stellar and quality choices for a movie night. For family dramas, Manchester by the Sea took home Best Actor (Casey Affleck) and Best Original Screenplay, and Fences won Best Supporting Actress (Viola Davis). Both are my choices for a bittersweet evening.

Arrival was a uniquely crafted sci-fi drama that won Best Sound Editing. Disney’s live-action version of The Jungle Book took home Best Visual Effects, much deservedly, and their other feature, Zootopia, won for Best Animated Picture. Though Silence was one of my favorites of last year, another Andrew Garfield-lead historical piece, Hacksaw Ridge, took home Oscars for Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing. Oscar season is finally over, but the season to watch quality movies is always around.