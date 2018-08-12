Multiple People Injured in Sunday Afternoon Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash in San Clemente, Road Closures Announced

Camino de los Mares is closed in both directions from Avenida Vaquero to Calle Nuevo for at least four to six hours (as of 5:45 p.m.), OCSD says

By Eric Heinz

A driver and three other people were injured at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12, after the motorist driving a 2016 Dodge pickup truck struck a median at a “high rate of speed,” crossed through the median and hit several parked cars, causing either his or other vehicles to strike a pedestrian and two bicyclists in the 700 block of Camino de los Mares, according to officials with Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD).

One person is in critical condition and at least two people were airlifted to hospitals. The driver’s condition was unclear, and he was described as a man in his 30s, said Carrie Braun, public information officer for OCSD, but that the driver was taken to a local hospital.

As of 5:45 p.m., Camino de los Mares is closed in both east and west directions from Avenida Vaquero to Calle Nuevo for at least the next four to six hours, Braun said.

The OCSD Major Accident Reconstruction Team (MART) is currently investigating the situation.

It has also not yet been determined whether alcohol or other impairments were a factor in the incident. Braun said MART personnel are currently interviewing witnesses, and details of the incident may not be readily available until later.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.