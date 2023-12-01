Rather than open its first California franchise at a location more well-known for retail shopping in the Los Angeles area or around San Diego, national gourmet cookie brand Chip will see its initial entry into the California market open in the San Clemente neighborhood of Talega.

That’s thanks to co-owners Greg McRath and Jeff Wellman, who sought to provide another hangout spot for San Clemente families and children living farther away from downtown.

The franchise, set to open Saturday, Dec. 2, marks the long-time college friends’ first enterprise together and McRath’s first foray into owning a business.

“Jeff and I have always loved desserts and stuff,” McRath said.

Both men have their own careers but desired to have something else in their lives they could be passionate about. It just so happens that their new venture can provide a benefit to the community, in Wellman’s words.

With the two both being San Clemente residents with children, Wellman noted that their kids and others don’t often have places to go after school outside of home, resulting in a gaggle of youth riding electric bikes to Target.

The duo’s vision is for Chip to be a “community hub,” which is why the restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating.

“We want to make it more of a place where kids can come to after school, (to) get a cookie, a soda, (and) hang out,” said Wellman. “(It’s a) kid-friendly environment and a safe place for families.”

The team did have opportunities to plant their store downtown on Avenida Del Mar, Wellman continued, but foresaw that parking would be an issue there and not in Talega.

He added that they want to participate in efforts that revitalize the surrounding Talega Village Center and bring more attention to restaurants such as Fettuccine Marcello Italian Kitchen and Kiaan’s Fine Indian Cuisine.

McRath pointed out that Chip would be a quick option for those who’d prefer not to venture too far from home for a late-night treat, adding that “(a one-minute drive) is better than 10 minutes.”

“If you’re home at 9 p.m. and you’re like, ‘I just want a cookie or a fancy soda’… this is in their backyard, so it gives them an option that they didn’t have before,” said McRath.

Before landing on Chip as their franchise opportunity, the two embarked on a “taste-testing trip” to determine what dessert business to bring to San Clemente, explained Wellman. They went to Utah, among other places, to try sweets from various chains and met with franchisees to figure out their next step.

Chip was “by far the best one,” said Wellman, adding that Chip’s cookies had the best taste and quality.

“That’s what ultimately wins, is if the people love it, it will sell,” Wellman said. “Chip cookies stood out, like, hands down, nine out of 10, the best. It wasn’t even close.”

The chain made even more sense after he and McRath learned that Chip hadn’t yet expanded to locations west of Idaho and Utah, which prompted them to sign with Chip roughly one year ago. Construction began in July with plans to open on Thanksgiving. Obstacles, however, pushed the date back.

Those are just some of the challenges the duo has faced so far in owning and operating a quick-service food restaurant, with McRath coming solely from a background in corporate work and Wellman owning businesses in the medical industry.

“It takes a lot of upfront capital compared to other investments and other businesses to own, per se, because it’s not like a plug and play,” Wellman said.

Building, permitting and following the state’s and county’s health guidelines were all part of the process, he added, in addition to ensuring they had all the required funding—particularly under the conditions of an onerous “economic landscape” in recent years.

Regardless, McRath and Wellman are looking forward to contributing to the communities of inland San Clemente and Talega by offering a place for people to spend time together and “get some quality desserts,” Wellman said.

Chip’s grand opening event will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with the first 10 people in line receiving a wristband and free cookies for a year. The event will also feature decorations, drawings and raffle prizes, and live music. Everyone who comes will get a free cookie.

More information about Chip’s flavors, as well as delivery and shipping options can be found at chipcookies.co.