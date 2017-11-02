Navy Reps to Speak at Last Community Engagement Panel Meeting of the Year

San Clemente Times

The fourth quarterly meeting of the Community Engagement Panel (CEP), a panel of experts and community liaisons that discusses matters related to San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station’s (SONGS) decommissioning, is scheduled to host the Department of the Navy.

The Navy representatives will discuss the lease of the land where SONGS is located, as well as updates regarding decommissioning of the nuclear power plant.

Additionally, Marri Lopez-Keifer, who is a member of the San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians, is being added as a Native American representative to the panel. Lopez-Keifer is replacing a vacancy left by Dr. William Parker of the University of California-Irvine who left earlier in the year, according to Southern California Edison (SCE) officials.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Laguna Hills Community Center, located at 25555 Alicia Parkway in Laguna Hills, with public comment slated for 7:10-8:10 p.m. Educational booths provided by SCE will be available for the public at 4:30 p.m.