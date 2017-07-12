By Eric Heinz

The Youth Pavilion at Ocean Festival gives people of all ages and abilities something to look forward to every year, while the older, bigger kids take to the ocean.

Illiana Farias is taking over as director of the Youth Pavilion this year and said there will be some new features people can anticipate.

“This year we are having new ocean-inspired games, arts and crafts for children and young teens and new entertainment,” Farias said.

A native of San Clemente, Farias said the Ocean Festival was a major part of her upbringing, and she said she didn’t hesitate when offered the chance to volunteer this year.

“I wanted to give back to my community (with) memories like the ones I had created growing up,” Farias said.

Although the Youth Pavilion has not changed much over the years, Farias said she coordinated with the Ocean Festival board and the city to provide new games, arts, crafts and entertainment.

“I am hoping this will encourage families to bring their children back to the Pavilion to create new experiences,” Farias said, adding the Ocean Institute will provide educational games for children.

Planning the Youth Pavilion takes a lot of time and effort, Farias said, and as soon as this year’s is over she will start planning for next year’s.

“I look forward to seeing new and old faces at this year’s Ocean Festival,” Farias said.