With the beginning of the new year come new laws, addressing a multitude of issues with the intention of making Californians safer and increasing quality of life.

A press release from the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted laws concerning affordable housing, mental health, public safety, reproductive rights, voter access, and more, which all went into effect on Jan. 1.

The state has committed to making available more affordable housing through legislation that quickens the process of securing necessary permits.

SB 4 allows independent higher education or religious institutions to develop housing on property they own, via a “by right” authority that prohibits intervention from local governments.

Additionally, SB 423 expands existing law by mandating local governments failing to meet state housing planning goals to streamline affordable housing projects.

“This will increase affordable housing throughout the state in uncooperative cities,” the release read.

Prop 1, which will be up for a vote on the Presidential Primary ballot in March, will include two reforms: an altered Mental Health Service Act through SB 326 that seeks more efficient spending and more public accountability, and AB 531, which would issue $6.38 billion in bonds to fund 11,150 new behavioral health beds and 26,700 outpatient treatment slots.

SB 14 heightens the penalty for human trafficking of minors by making the act for purposes of commercial sex a serious felony.

AB 352 seeks to further protect the privacy of people traveling to California seeking abortion and gender-affirming care. The bill requires companies that manage electronic health records to protect all Californians’ and visitors’ electronic medical records related to those medical procedures, as well as other sensitive matters such as pregnancy loss.

Additionally, California cannot enforce other states’ laws that criminalize or limit such procedures due to SB 345.

AB 545 allows voters with a disability to participate in curb-site voting by completing a regular ballot outside of any polling place.The law also removes the requirement for a voter to declare under oath that they are unable to mark their ballot in order to receive assistance doing so.

Other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 include SBX1-2 and SB 616. The former grants the California Energy Commission authority to combat price gouging and to penalize refineries, also creating an independent organization that can investigate price manipulation.

SB 616 increases the number of sick days for workers from three to five.

Elsewhere in new legislation for 2024, SB 700 clarifies AB 2188 by preventing California employers from discriminating against employees based on their use of marijuana away from the workplace.

“These measures build on the important strides our state has made toward this goal, but much work remains to build an equitable, safe and sustainable legal cannabis industry,” Newsom said in 2022 of AB 2188 and other laws that expanded the legal market and sought to reduce marijuana prohibition.

“I look forward to partnering with the Legislature and policymakers to fully realize cannabis legalization in communities across California,” he added.

The state became the first to offer health insurance for all undocumented immigrants, regardless of age, by allowing all to qualify for Medi-Cal. Medi-Cal is California’s program that provides health care to people with low incomes.

The move, authorized by a May 2023 budget deal between Newsom and the State Legislature, brings roughly 700,000 people between the ages of 26 and 49 onto the list of eligible participants, according to State Sen. María Elena Durazo.

AB 436 prohibits the state and municipalities from banning lowriders and enforcing anti-cruising ordinances.

With the enactment of AB 701, fentanyl joined the list of controlled substances such as cocaine and heroin for which sentences for kilo-level traffickers are much harsher than other substances. The law automatically adds three years to any sentence in which a person is found to distribute or sell more than one kilogram of fentanyl.

“We could not continue with a lenient approach while the poison kills 6,000 Californians annually,” Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua said of the fight to rein in fentanyl. “We could not continue wishing this problem away – we had to take action. By signing AB 701 into law, we responded with conviction to the cries of families across this state who have lost loved ones to this epidemic.”

Additional new legislation relating to housing includes SB 684, which streamlines the approval process for homes in infill developments of 10 homes or less or in multifamily zones.

AB 1287 amends State Density Bonus Law to be more favorable to developers by doubling the allowable density increase on eligible sites in which the maximum amount of affordable housing has been allocated.SB 272 requires coastal cities to plan for future sea-level rise through conducting vulnerability assessments and determining adaptation strategies and recommended projects.