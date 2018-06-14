New Standards for STLU Property Managers Require Credentials

By Eric Heinz



Property managers will now have to show some kind of certification before operating a short-term lodging unit, after the San Clemente City Council unanimously approved a resolution without discussion.

City Council approved the ordinance amendments to require the Community Development Department director to establish certain standards, which include proof of licensure or a degree or “other formal certification or qualification” in real estate, tourism, hospitality or business-related course,” according to the staff report attached to the law.

STLU operators will be able to apply for 10-person occupancy waivers, if their property is deemed adequate to house that many people.

The changes to the laws were mandatory as part of the city’s latest ordinances that were passed last month and they also are intended to keep sober living home operations at bay.

As part of its latest short-term rental law amendments, which increased the areas of allowance for such lodging and other concessions following a lawsuit settlement between the city and a vacation-rental owner organization, the city included new standards for property managers and updated its standards of operable space.

The initial laws were passed in 2016 when the city was faced with trying to regulate both sober living and STLUs without infringing on state and federal housing laws. As a compromise, city officials tailored the laws so that they would be applicable to both. These regulations establish a timeframe of how long people can stay in short-term housing situations, where the regulations must be posted and there must be 300 feet of separation between each STLU.



City Council will be tasked at a later date to approve the details of the standards for STLU property managers.